PALAN
ROZALIE (nee Zaoral)
Of Levittown, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday July 15, 2019. She was a devoted animal advocate and worked for the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia for 37 years. Survived by her daughter, Theresa Haney. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Friday, July 19, at 2:30 P.M. at King David Memorial Park, 3594 Bristol Road, Bensalem, PA 19020. Shiva will be observed at the Residence of Ms. Haney in Levittown, Friday until 7 P.M. and Sunday from 12 P.M. - 6 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to Humane Society (www.humanesociety.org).
Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019