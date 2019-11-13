|
PELLEGRINI
RUDOLPH
Age 90, Of Philadelphia and Somerdale, NJ. On November 12, 2019. Rudy was a successful Philadelphia business man. Devoted father of James Pellen (Deborah), Debra Pellegrini (Frank), and Jill Pellegrini (Joe); loving grandfather to; Alicia, Justina, Shayna, Noah, Jason, Zachary, Shelbi, Emily, Jesse. Survived by beloved sister Gemma Davis and the late Silvio, Tony, Jerry, Vincent, John, Joseph, Settimo, Carmela, Domenick, Raymond, Robert, William Pellegrini. Rudy touched many with his kindness, wisdom and generosity.
We shall miss you Dad.
