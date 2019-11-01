|
CHOBERT
RUPERT BRINTON
July 19, 1936 - October 28, 2019
Beloved husband, father, grand-father and friend. Survived by his wife Rose, his children Marie (Joe) Barajas, Michael (Barbara) Chobert, and John (Courtney) Chobert. Loving grandfather of Alexa and Karl Mohr, Colin and Riley Chobert.
Rupert succumbed to complications from Parkinson's Disease. He wished for his body to be donated to science and research to help others to overcome this devastating disease.
Rupert had been an active civic leader. He helped to bring his community together in the early 'pioneer' years in the development of the current Queen Village neighborhood. He was also a lifelong Mummer and occasional comic that celebrated New Years Day each year with exuberance.
He was well respected for his successful family painting contracting business, R. Chobert Decorating, started in 1967. He was very involved in the Painting and Decorating Contractors of America (PDCA), a national trade association of which he was a past president of the Mid-Atlantic Council.
Rupert enjoyed travel, visiting many countries during his lifetime and one of his favorite passions was boating on the Chesapeake Bay and comradery with his Fell Point Yacht Club friends.
Rupert was charismatic and lived life to the fullest. He loved his family, delighted in meeting new people and making new friends. He will be truly missed.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019