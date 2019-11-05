Home

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
RUSSELL "CHRIS" TADEO

RUSSELL "CHRIS" TADEO Notice
TADEO
RUSSELL "CHRIS"


Age 87, of Phila., passed on Nov. 1, 2019 at Presbyterian Medical Center. He is survived by his beloved husband Wayne Marquardt for 40 years, his sister Phyllis Smith (Frank), Sr. Linda Tan (OSF) and predeceased by Brothers Leonard, David, Clifford and Jerry. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and supportive friends. Russell served in the Korean War as an Army Infantry Corporal. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at St. Francis DeSales Church, 4625 Spring-field Ave, Phila, PA 19143. Friends may call between 10-10:45 A.M. at the church also. Interment at Woodlands Cem., Phila, PA. In lieu of flowers, family request contributions be made to the or the William Way LGBT Community Center.

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
