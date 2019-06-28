Home

Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Har Jehuda Cemetery (Sec. CN6)
Upper Darby, PA
RUTH C. (Frank) ELGART

RUTH C. (Frank) ELGART Notice
ELGART
RUTH C. (nee Frank)
On June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest. Loving mother of Linda (John), Daniel (Heidi) and Douglas; Dear sister of Dr. Martin (Judy) Frank, Dr. Robert (Renee) Frank and Dr. Paul (Ruthie) Frank; Devoted grandmother of Jacob, Lauren, Cameron and Lily. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Sunday, 11 A.M. precisely, at Har Jehuda Cemetery (Sec. CN6), Upper Darby, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Heidi and Daniel Elgart. Contribu-tions in her memory may be made to , 399 Market St., #102, Phila. PA 19106.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019
