McCANDLESS
RUTH E.
Passed away at Crozer-Keystone Hospice at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park on April 1, 2019; until recently Ruth was a resident of Plush Mill in Wallingford.
Born in Philadelphia to Elsie May (Ervin) and Edward M. McCandless, Ruth was pre-deceased by both parents and oldest brother, Lawrence E. McCandless. Survivors include another brother Edward M. McCandless III, 5 nieces/ nephews and many great-nieces/nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Saturday April 6th from 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. followed by a Memorial Service celebrating Ruth's life at KNOETGEN-DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, Pa 19070. Interment will take place immediately following her service at Media Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. 21st St., Phila., Pa 19103.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019