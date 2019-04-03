Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
RUTH E. McCANDLESS

RUTH E. McCANDLESS
McCANDLESS
RUTH E.


Passed away at Crozer-Keystone Hospice at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park on April 1, 2019; until recently Ruth was a resident of Plush Mill in Wallingford.
Born in Philadelphia to Elsie May (Ervin) and Edward M. McCandless, Ruth was pre-deceased by both parents and oldest brother, Lawrence E. McCandless. Survivors include another brother Edward M. McCandless III, 5 nieces/ nephews and many great-nieces/nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Saturday April 6th from 11:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. followed by a Memorial Service celebrating Ruth's life at KNOETGEN-DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, Pa 19070. Interment will take place immediately following her service at Media Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. 21st St., Phila., Pa 19103.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019
