FACTOR
RUTH (nee Davidson)
Age 82, passed away April 24. Beloved wife of Irwin Factor. Devoted mother of Jeffrey (Brenda) Factor, and Lori Beckhoff. Loving grandmother of Leah, Melissa, Rachael, and Andrew, and great-grandmother of Sophia, Brody, Reese, and Riley. Dear sister of Dr. Robert (Valerie) Davidson and Bruce Davidson. Contributions in her memory may be made to Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, RSDSA, P.O. Box 502 Milford CT 06460 www.rsds.org Shiva to be observed at the home of Jeff and Brenda Factor, Sunday and Monday 2:30 to 6 P.M.
Funeral Services Private.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019