Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Jacob Cemetery (Sec. D)
Glenolden, PA
FYNE
RUTH (nee Spector)
on November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arnold; Loving mother of Lenore (and the late Roy) Stern, Fran (Jay) Holtzin, Paul Fyne and Andrea (Paul) Rifkin; Dear sister of Will Spector and the late Sidney Spector; Devoted grandmother of Leigh (Andrew), Kate (Jason), Lauren (Tzach), Melanie (Justin), Alex (Melissa) and the late Jami. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday, 11 AM precisely at Mt. Jacob Cemetery (Sec. D), Glenolden, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Lenore Stern. Contributions in her memory may be made to MELMARK, www.melmark.org.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 2, 2019
