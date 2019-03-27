|
|
MURPHY
RUTH G. (nee Grace)
Age 64, of Philadelphia, on March 23, 2019. Wife of the late Richard J. Murphy. Mother of Maureen, Richard (Jennifer), and Thomas Murphy. Grand-mother of Richard, and one on the way. Sister of James, Patricia, Kathleen, and the late Thomas Grace. She will be greatly missed by many.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Ruth's family on Friday, March 29th, at 9:30 A.M., at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila. PA 19111, where her Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
delvalcremation.com/memorials
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019