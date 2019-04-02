|
BERNHARDT
RUTH GALANTER
Born Philadelphia, October 26, 1924, died March 31, 2019 of Parkinson's disease. Survived by children, Rich and Amy (Douglas Coots), niece Susan Burstein (Lee). Ruth attended Friends Select School, Antioch College, and received her MA in teaching from Arcadia University. Her love of children and reading were expertly combined as a Remedial Reading teacher at Miquon, Glenside Elementary and Presentation BVM. Ruth was predeceased by her husband David, with whom she owned Camp Dirigo Boys Camp in Maine. Ruth's warmth, wisdom, caring and curiosity touched all who knew her, including her many four-legged friends. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or the NRDC.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019