GROSS
RUTH (nee Sternberg)
Nov. 10, 2019; of Wyncote, PA; Beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Susan Rudman (Gilbert), Eileen Fuld (Garry), Andrew Gross, Barbara Braverman (Alan), Jennifer Alvarez (Benjamin) and Michael Gross (Leslie); also survived by 13 cherished grand-children and 6 adored great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services, Wednesday, 12:00 P.M., at Har Nebo Cemetery, Phila. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Leslie and Michael, Wednesday only, until 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Abington Hospice at Warminster, 225 Newtown Rd. Warminster, PA 18974 (www.abingtonhealth.org).
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 12, 2019