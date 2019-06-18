Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Peter Becker Community Chapel
800 Maple Avenue
Harleysville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH ROUX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH I. ROUX

Notice Condolences Flowers

RUTH I. ROUX Notice
ROUX
RUTH I.
98, of Harleysville, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Peter Becker Community. Beloved wife of the late Henry Roux, mother of Kenneth Roux (Shirley), of Tallahassee, FL, Lawrence Roux (Athena Farrell), of Chalfont, Sandra Maloney (John), of Glenside; 3 grand-children; and 6 great grand-children. Memorial Service on Wednesday, June 19, at 11 A.M. in the Peter Becker Community Chapel, 800 Maple Ave., Harleysville. The family will greet guests following the service. Interment private. Arr.

HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale

Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now