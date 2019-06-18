|
|
ROUX
RUTH I.
98, of Harleysville, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Peter Becker Community. Beloved wife of the late Henry Roux, mother of Kenneth Roux (Shirley), of Tallahassee, FL, Lawrence Roux (Athena Farrell), of Chalfont, Sandra Maloney (John), of Glenside; 3 grand-children; and 6 great grand-children. Memorial Service on Wednesday, June 19, at 11 A.M. in the Peter Becker Community Chapel, 800 Maple Ave., Harleysville. The family will greet guests following the service. Interment private. Arr.
HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale
Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019