MAGEE
RUTH J. (nee Brown)
On December 3, 2019, of Philadelphia, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Bernard J. Loving mother of Eileen J. Rossiter (James), Michael P., Timothy J. (Joyce), Ruthanne M. Brown (Dave), Maureen B. McGovern (Buddy), Vincent B. (Michele), the late Bernard J. and the late Kevin. Devoted grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of 16. Dear sister of Claire Eck (Jim). Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday, 5 PM to 8 PM, JAMES M, CAMPBELL FUNERAL HOME, 500 Benner St., Phila, PA 19111 and Saturday, 8:45 AM to 9:45 AM, St. William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave., Phila, PA 19111. Funeral Mass 10 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
To express condolence: www.campbellfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019