More Obituaries for RUTH SZKLANKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH J. (Ackrivo) SZKLANKA

RUTH J. (Ackrivo) SZKLANKA Notice
SZKLANKA
RUTH J. (nee Ackrivo)


On September 9, 2019. Wife of the late Adam C.J. Szklanka, loving mother of Kathleen (Raymond) Stackhouse, Patricia (Stephen) Talerico and Chester Thomas (Suzanne) Szklanka. Grandmother of 8, great grand-mother of 6, sister of the late Lois Bradley. Family and friends are invited to her viewing Monday 9:30 A.M. and to participate in her Funeral Mass 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Church. Interment Westminster Cem. Donations in Ruth's name to Friends of St. John the Baptist, 146 Rector St. Phila., Pa 19127, would be appreciated by her family.

www.Fitzpatrickfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 13, 2019
