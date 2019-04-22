Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
DR. RUTH K. (Kafrissen) HORWITZ

HORWITZ
DR. RUTH K (nee Kafrissen)
on April 21, 2019. Wife of Alan Horwitz; Mother of Abby Birk (Edward) and Robert Horwitz (Shira); Sister of Dr. Steven Kafrissen (Sheila Saidman); Grandmother of Rivka Leah (Azriel), Matthew, Aron Dovid (Chani), Rachel, Elisheva (Binyomin), Yaakov, Doniel and Liora; Great-grandmother of Chana, Devora and Batsheva. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Tuesday, 1:30 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH CHAPEL, 310 Second St. Pk, Southampton, PA. Int. Shalom Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed and Sun., April 28 thru Thurs., May 2 at her late residence. Contributions to Kafrissen/Horwitz Scholarship Fund, C/O Congs. of Shaare Shamayim, 9768 Verree Rd., Phila., PA 19115 or Temple Univ. Beasley School of Law, General Fund, 1719 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19122.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 22, 2019
