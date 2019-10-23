|
|
KOOPERMAN
RUTH
October 21, 2019 of Haverford PA, formerly of Cherry Hill NJ. Wife of the late George Kooperman. Mother of Marc (Polly) Kooperman and Deborah Kooperman. Grandmother of Brian Kooperman, Kevin (Wendi) Kooperman, Lauren (Andrew Westbury) Beilin and Caren Beilin. Great-grandmother of Shayna, Lily, Ariel, Santi and Ezra. Graveside Services are Friday, at 11 A.M., at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA.
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019