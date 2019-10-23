Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
Trevose, PA
October 21, 2019 of Haverford PA, formerly of Cherry Hill NJ. Wife of the late George Kooperman. Mother of Marc (Polly) Kooperman and Deborah Kooperman. Grandmother of Brian Kooperman, Kevin (Wendi) Kooperman, Lauren (Andrew Westbury) Beilin and Caren Beilin. Great-grandmother of Shayna, Lily, Ariel, Santi and Ezra. Graveside Services are Friday, at 11 A.M., at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA.

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019
