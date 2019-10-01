Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
RUTH PRICE

RUTH PRICE Notice
PRICE
RUTH
September 30, 2019, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of the late Samuel Price. Mother of Andrea Price, Shelley (Jim) Geiger and Barbara (Jeffrey) Katz. Grandmother of Jessica (Matthew) Hand, Alaina (Thomas) Gilligo, Matthew (Sarah) Geiger and Sarah Geiger. Great grand-mother of Sebastian, Felix and Tommy. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday, beginning 10 A.M., to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 10:30 A.M. Int. Crescent Mem. Park. The family will receive guests at the home of Shelley and Jim Geiger on Wednesday, and at the home of Andrea Price on Thursday. Contributions may be made to Lions Gate Skilled Nursing.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 1, 2019
