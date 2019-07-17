|
|
DEPMAN
RUTH R. (nee Ebner)
Age 90, of Blue Bell formerly of Jenkintown passed peace-fully July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis J., Jr. Loving mother of Rev. Msgr. Francis III, Dr. Stanley MD (Diane), Diane Tomezsko (Greg), Ruth Goebel (Ed), John (Kathleen) and Thomas (Anne). Dear sister of Dorothy Grammel. Ruth is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives, friends and residents of Normandy Farms Estates are invited to her Viewing Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. and Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. both at Immaculate Conception BVM Church, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown. Int. Holy Sepul-chre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mision Santa Maria, c/o St. Rocco Church P.O. Box 1019 Avondale, PA 19311. Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME. Condolences:
www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019