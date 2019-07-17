Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc. - Jenkintown
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Immaculate Conception BVM Church
602 West Ave
Jenkintown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception BVM Church
602 West Ave
Jenkintown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH DEPMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH R. (Ebner) DEPMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH R. (Ebner) DEPMAN Notice
DEPMAN
RUTH R. (nee Ebner)


Age 90, of Blue Bell formerly of Jenkintown passed peace-fully July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis J., Jr. Loving mother of Rev. Msgr. Francis III, Dr. Stanley MD (Diane), Diane Tomezsko (Greg), Ruth Goebel (Ed), John (Kathleen) and Thomas (Anne). Dear sister of Dorothy Grammel. Ruth is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives, friends and residents of Normandy Farms Estates are invited to her Viewing Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. and Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. both at Immaculate Conception BVM Church, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown. Int. Holy Sepul-chre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mision Santa Maria, c/o St. Rocco Church P.O. Box 1019 Avondale, PA 19311. Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME. Condolences:

www.McGoldrickFH.com

Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now