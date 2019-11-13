|
McFADDEN
RUTH S. (nee Standeven)
On Nov. 10, 2019 in Florida, formerly of Plymouth Mtg., age 93. Wife of the late Henry R. McFadden. Devoted mother of Mark, Marion, Steven and Janice McFadden. Sister of Marion "June" Fair; 5 grand-children and 3 great grand-children. Funeral Mass Sat. Nov. 16th, 11 A.M. at the Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Mtg, PA. Viewing 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment Calvary Cem. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA.
