Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
RUTH S. (Standeven) McFADDEN

RUTH S. (Standeven) McFADDEN
McFADDEN
RUTH S. (nee Standeven)
On Nov. 10, 2019 in Florida, formerly of Plymouth Mtg., age 93. Wife of the late Henry R. McFadden. Devoted mother of Mark, Marion, Steven and Janice McFadden. Sister of Marion "June" Fair; 5 grand-children and 3 great grand-children. Funeral Mass Sat. Nov. 16th, 11 A.M. at the Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Mtg, PA. Viewing 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment Calvary Cem. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA.

www.lownes.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019
