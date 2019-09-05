|
SAKS
RUTH (nee Workman)
Sept. 4, 2019. Wife of Stephen, mother of Brian (Rachel) Saks, Joshua Saks and the late Amy (Jeremy) Kahan, sister of Alan (Judy) Workman, grandmother of Eliana, Roni, Tova, Samantha and Jake. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 11 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Interment Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Einstein-Montgomery Hospice, 1330 Powell St., Norristown, PA 19401 or Beth Tikvah B'nai Jeshurun, 1001 Paper Mill Rd., Glenside, PA 19038.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019