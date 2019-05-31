GRIFFITH

RUTH VIRGINIA (nee Kealey)

Passed away at her home in Winchester Park, Philadelphia, PA early Thursday morning, May 23, 2019. She was 96 years old. Born on October 7, 1922, first child of William and Sarah Kealey, she was raised in the Tacony neighborhood of Philadelphia. At a time when horse drawn wagons were more common than automobiles and the nearest phone was at the corner store, Ruth grew up with brothers Harry (Rolls) and Charles, as well as a host of cousins.

Ruth married Robert J.S Griffith who served as First Lieutenant in the U.S Army's 77th Engineering Division that liberated Holocaust survivors in Buchenwald prison in Germany in 1945. He passed away March 3, 1998. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from LaSalle University in 1983 and served as the Education Director of the AIB (American Institute of Banking) for 25 years, retiring in 1986.

Ruth was an active member of Tacony United Methodist Church serving as Treasurer and Trustee. She was an artist at heart. She played the piano, was a published poet, painted extensively and knitted for everyone she loved.

With her family, she spent summers at their shore home in Wildwood Crest NJ. Ruth enjoyed traveling around the world, visiting all but two continents. She was a voracious reader and the matriarch of a large, adoring family.

Ruth is survived by sons R.J. Scott Griffith JR., Stephen (Christiann), and daughters Margery Andersen, Virginia Brenner and Margaret Dunham. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 27 great grand-children and 3 great great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be announced. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Friends of Pennypack Park. P.O. Box 14302, Philadelphia, PA 19115, or Kindred Hospice, 1777 Sentry Parkway West, Bldg. 14, Suite 110, Blue Bell, PA 19422. The family would like to express a special thanks to Kindred Hospice and Home Helpers for their compassion and support during Ruth's final days.

