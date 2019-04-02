Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
RUTHANNE RENZI

RUTHANNE RENZI Notice
RENZI
RUTHANNE


Of Belmont Hills, 70, died peacefully at home on March 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband Tony; brother John Johnstone; her son David Ian Raker; and her grandchildren Andrew Edward Raker, Leatitia Raker, and Solidad (Soli) Salgado. The family will receive guests after 10 A.M. on Friday April 5th at Saint John's Episcopal Church, 404 Levering Mill Road, Bala Cynwyd, PA, where her Memorial Service will follow at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063.
CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
 www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019
