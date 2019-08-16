|
|
S. ANN SWEENEY, SSJ
Formerly S. REGINA
MURIEL, SSJ
Aug. 11, 2019, age 85. Daughter of the late James and Winifred Sweeney. Sister of James, Joseph, Charles, Francis, Mary Lynch, Margaret Kemp, Regina Glackin, Winifred Tierney, S. Grace Sweeney, SSJ. Survived by nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grandnephews, and members of her congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph.
Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. St. Joseph Villa, Int. Villa Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019