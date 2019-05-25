Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
S. ANNE (S. Bernard Patrick) BRADLEY

S. ANNE (S. Bernard Patrick) BRADLEY Notice
S. ANNE BRADLEY, SSJ
Formerly S. Bernard Patrick
May 23, 2019, age 84. Daughter of the late Bernard and Nora Bradley; sister of the late Bernard and Joseph Bradley. Survived by nieces, nephews, and members of her Congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends invited to call Tuesday, 2 P.M., followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M., at St. Joseph Villa. Int. Villa Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown PA. 19031.

Published on Philly.com on May 25, 2019
