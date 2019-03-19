Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Joseph Villa
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
S. ELLA MAE HILL

S. ELLA MAE HILL Notice
S. ELLA MAE HILL, SSJ
Formerly S. Michael Andrew
March 17, 2019. Daughter of the late William and Ella Hill. Survived by cousins and members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph.
Religious, relatives and friends
invited to call Thursday, 1:30 P.M., followed by Funeral Mass, 3 P.M., at St. Joseph Villa. Donations in Sister's memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., FLourtown PA 19031.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019
