S. ELLA MAE HILL, SSJ
Formerly S. Michael Andrew
March 17, 2019. Daughter of the late William and Ella Hill. Survived by cousins and members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph.
Religious, relatives and friends
invited to call Thursday, 1:30 P.M., followed by Funeral Mass, 3 P.M., at St. Joseph Villa. Donations in Sister's memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., FLourtown PA 19031.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019