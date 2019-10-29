|
|
S. JOAN GRAY, SSJ
Formerly S. IRMA DOLORATA
Oct. 25, 2019, age 88. Daughter of the late John and Helen Gray, sister of Jane Negler and the late John Gray. Also survived by sister-in-law Olivia Gray, many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and members of her Congre-gation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, 1:30 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Phila., PA 19031. Funeral Mass 3 P.M. Donations to St. Joseph Villa in her name would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019