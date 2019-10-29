Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Joseph Villa
110 W. Wissahickon Ave.
Phila, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
110 W. Wissahickon Ave
Phila, PA
View Map
Resources
S. JOAN (Formerly S. IRMA DOLORATA) GRAY SSJ

S. JOAN (Formerly S. IRMA DOLORATA) GRAY SSJ Notice
S. JOAN GRAY, SSJ
Formerly S. IRMA DOLORATA
Oct. 25, 2019, age 88. Daughter of the late John and Helen Gray, sister of Jane Negler and the late John Gray. Also survived by sister-in-law Olivia Gray, many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and members of her Congre-gation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, 1:30 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Phila., PA 19031. Funeral Mass 3 P.M. Donations to St. Joseph Villa in her name would be appreciated.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
 Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019
