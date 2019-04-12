Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for S. BARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

S. MAUREEN JAMES (SSJ MARY ELIZABETH) BARR

Notice Condolences Flowers

S. MAUREEN JAMES (SSJ MARY ELIZABETH) BARR Notice
S. MAUREEN JAMES BARR, SSJ
MARY ELIZABETH
April 10, 2019, age 64. Daughter of Elizabeth (nee Lafferty) and the late James Barr Jr.; sister of Rita T. Pepenelli, Jane Barr-Horstman (John), Kathleen B. Wagner (Mark), Patricia B. Russo (Richard), James J. Barr III (Debra), Charles L. Barr (Teri), and the late Elizabeth B. Weber; sister-in-law of Thomas Weber; also survived by nieces, nephews, one grandniece, one grandnephew, and members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends invited to greet the family Monday, 1:30 P.M., followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M., St. Joseph Villa. Donations in her memory to St. Joseph Villa, 110 Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown PA 19031.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now