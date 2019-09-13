Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
110 W. Wissahickon Ave
Flourtown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
110 W. Wissahickon Ave
Flourtown, PA
View Map
S. PATRICIA (S. MICHAEL LOUISE) RUTH

S. PATRICIA (S. MICHAEL LOUISE) RUTH Notice
S. PATRICIA RUTH SSJ
Formerly S. MICHAEL LOUISE
Sept. 10, 2019, age 77. Daughter of the late Heifler and Margaret Ruth; sister of Robert Ruth (Linda) and the late George Ruth. Also survived by nephews, a grand niece, grand nephews and members of her Congregation The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave. Flourtown , PA 19031.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
www.kollerfuneralhome.com
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 13, 2019
