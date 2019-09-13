|
S. PATRICIA RUTH SSJ
Formerly S. MICHAEL LOUISE
Sept. 10, 2019, age 77. Daughter of the late Heifler and Margaret Ruth; sister of Robert Ruth (Linda) and the late George Ruth. Also survived by nephews, a grand niece, grand nephews and members of her Congregation The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave. Flourtown , PA 19031.
