CORALLUZZO
SABINA (nee: Meloni)
Age 89, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019; daughter of the late Francesco Meloni and the late Maria Meloni (nee Sanna). She is the loving wife of the late Frank; beloved mother of Patricia (Patrick) Logue, and the late Stephen, Paul, and Frank Coralluzzo; dear sister of Frank, Rudi, and the late Italo Meloni; loving grandmother of Michael, Sean, Tim, Rita, and Stacy; also survived by 4 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. and Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. Eleanor Parish, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA 19426. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Seasons Hospice at Phoenixville Hospital, 140 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460 or St. Eleanor Parish, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA 19426. www.angelonefuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019