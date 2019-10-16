|
|
CAPPUCCIO
SAL, JR.
Of Ambler, PA, on Oct. 13, 2019. Age 86. Beloved husband of Gloria (Signore) Cappuccio. Devoted father of Stephen (Denine), Mark, and Jeffrey (Barbara) Cappuccio. Grand-father of Stephen, Michele, Kyle, and Kelly. Brother of Frank (Penny), John, Joseph, Robert (Joanne), Nicholas, Vincent Cappuccio, and Constance (Anthony) Bruno. Predeceased by siblings: Anthony, Madeline and Charles Cappuccio.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Thurs., Oct. 17, 2019, at 11 A.M., at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Ave., Maple Glen, PA 19002. A Viewing will be from 9:30 to 11 A.M. at the Church. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA.
Arrangements made with the EMIL J. CIAVARELLI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, Ambler and Conshohocken.
ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019