FRANCKE-KOLICK

SALLIE THERESA

72, of Springtown, passed away peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's Lower Saucon Twp. with her loving family by her side. She is the wife of Emile J. Kolick. Sallie was born in Philadelphia on May 18, 1947 to the late Earl W. and Theresa F. (Collison) Francke. She was an Educator for Children with developmental and special needs disabilities of Palisades School District and later employed by the County of Bucks as a Women's Health Advocate where she retired. Sallie attended Cardinal Dougherty High School, Pierce College and Manor College. Sallie was a tireless and selfless community volunteer, serving as a Girl Scout Leader (Troops 1466 and 477), as a Boy Scout Committee Chair (Troop 100) in Philadelphia and as Membership Secretary on the Board of Governors at Bucks County Fish and Game Association, active with Bucks Co. Youth Sports Day. She was also a member of the Springtown Volunteer Fire Co. and Daughters of the American Revolution. When she wasn't volunteering, she enjoyed traveling, reading suspenseful fiction, and time-less cinema classics. Sallie will be greatly missed by her family and dear friends. SURVIVORS

Sallie will be forever loved and remembered by her loving husband and soulmate for more than 50 years; children: Amy Kolleen (Edward) Krohn of Horsham, Kristine Theresa (Barry) Bradley of Perkasie, Emil "Jay" (Matthew) Kolick of Phoenixville; grandchildren: Brandon, Brianna, and Brittney Bradley; sister: Penelope M. Francke in VA. Predeceased by brother: William. SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call 11 A.M. - 12 Noon Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St Isidore's RC Parish, 2545 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. The interment will conclude services at Durham Cemetery, Durham. CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com Arrangements are by the HEINTZELMAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Hellertown

