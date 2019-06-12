Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 325-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for SALLY FRIEDLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALLY (Uzewitz) FRIEDLAND

Notice Condolences Flowers

SALLY (Uzewitz) FRIEDLAND Notice
FRIEDLAND
SALLY (nee Uzewitz)
June 11, 2019; of Haverford, PA; Beloved wife of the late Milton; loving mother of Susan May (Darryl); cherished grand-mother of Lauren, Jessica (Jeffrey Marx) and Julia (John Rees). Relatives and friends are invited to services Wednesday (Today), 1:30 P.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPELS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA. Interment at Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the May residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Bryn Mawr Hospital Palliative Care (www.mainlinehealth.org/specialties/palliative-care) or Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia (www.jewishphilly.org).

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now