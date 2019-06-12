|
FRIEDLAND
SALLY (nee Uzewitz)
June 11, 2019; of Haverford, PA; Beloved wife of the late Milton; loving mother of Susan May (Darryl); cherished grand-mother of Lauren, Jessica (Jeffrey Marx) and Julia (John Rees). Relatives and friends are invited to services Wednesday (Today), 1:30 P.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPELS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA. Interment at Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the May residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Bryn Mawr Hospital Palliative Care (www.mainlinehealth.org/specialties/palliative-care) or Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia (www.jewishphilly.org).
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019