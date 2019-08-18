Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Washington Memorial Chapel
Valley Forge, PA
SALLY (Skillern) JARRETT

SALLY (Skillern) JARRETT Notice
JARRETT
SALLY (nee Skillern)


August 12, 2019, age 95, formerly of Wayne, PA. Beloved wife of the late Richard Brooke Jarrett; devoted daughter of Dr. Samuel Ruff Skillern, Jr. and Elizabeth Morrow Corkran Skillern; dear sister of Virginia, Nancy, and Elizabeth; loving mother of Sally (Glenn) and Virginia (Alan); cherished grand-mother of Bonnie Brooke, Richard, Noah, and Sky. Family and friends are invited to her Funeral Service, Monday, August 19, at 12 P.M. at the Washington Memorial Chapel, in Valley Forge, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Washington Memorial Chapel.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019
