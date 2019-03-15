|
MASORLI
SALLY (nee Bellettiere)
90, on March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael; devoted mother of Maria Campbell (George), Carolyn Robbins (Brian) and the late Michael (surviving, Gloria); loving grandmother of Michael (Jenn), Laura (Mark), Zack, Josh and Dan and great-grand-mother of Gianna, Nicholas, Ava and Vivian. Viewing 8:45 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Saturday in St. William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave., Phila. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019