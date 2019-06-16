Home

Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Church,
1879 Applewood Dr.,
Orefield, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Church
1879 Applewood Dr.
Orefield, PA
SALLY S. O'CONNOR

SALLY S. O'CONNOR Notice
O'CONNOR
SALLY S.
81, formerly of Havertown and Downingtown, passed away peacefully on June 13th, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of the late Michael J. O'Connor. Survived by daughter: Karen Benedict (Mark); sons: Michael J. O'Connor (Tracy), Kenneth W. O'Connor (Jodi), John J. O'Connor (Elizabeth); grand-children: 13; great-grandchildren: 5; sister: Geraldine Meade.
Mass 11 A.M., Wednesday, St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1879 Applewood Dr., Orefield, PA. Calling 9 to 10:45 A.M., Wednesday, in the Church. Arr.

STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME Inc.
www.stephensfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on June 16, 2019
