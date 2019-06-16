|
O'CONNOR
SALLY S.
81, formerly of Havertown and Downingtown, passed away peacefully on June 13th, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of the late Michael J. O'Connor. Survived by daughter: Karen Benedict (Mark); sons: Michael J. O'Connor (Tracy), Kenneth W. O'Connor (Jodi), John J. O'Connor (Elizabeth); grand-children: 13; great-grandchildren: 5; sister: Geraldine Meade.
Mass 11 A.M., Wednesday, St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1879 Applewood Dr., Orefield, PA. Calling 9 to 10:45 A.M., Wednesday, in the Church. Arr.
Published on Philly.com on June 16, 2019