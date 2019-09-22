Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
SALVATORE BONAFINO
SALVATORE BONAFINO

SALVATORE BONAFINO Notice
BONAFINO
SALVATORE


Sept. 19, 2019, of Ardmore, PA. Beloved husband of the late Joan Bonafino (nee Krieger). Devoted father of Mary Lou McLaughlin (Patrick) and Joseph Bonafino (Iva). Loving grand-father of Christine and Kathryn McLaughlin and Brandon Bonafino. Also survived by his brother Dr. George Bonafino. Relatives and friends are invited on Thurs. Sept. 26th to a Visitation from 9:30 to 11 A.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 11 A.M. at MCCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA. Int. is private.
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019
