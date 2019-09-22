|
BONAFINO
SALVATORE
Sept. 19, 2019, of Ardmore, PA. Beloved husband of the late Joan Bonafino (nee Krieger). Devoted father of Mary Lou McLaughlin (Patrick) and Joseph Bonafino (Iva). Loving grand-father of Christine and Kathryn McLaughlin and Brandon Bonafino. Also survived by his brother Dr. George Bonafino. Relatives and friends are invited on Thurs. Sept. 26th to a Visitation from 9:30 to 11 A.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 11 A.M. at MCCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA. Int. is private.
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019