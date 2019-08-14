|
|
MESSINA
SALVATORE
Age 88, of Cherry Hill, passed away on August 11, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Casey). Devoted father of Betty Anne Martino (John), Rose Krawiecki, Salvatore Messina (Sandi), Susan Pica (Gary), John Messina (Colleen), and Anna Messina. Loving grand-father of Melissa, Michelle, Robert (Keeley), Christina, Julianna, Stacie, Gary, Libby, Suzy, Matthew, Lexi, Nicole, Mia (Stephen), Michael, Jamie, and Kacie. Cherished great grandfather of Bo, Luca, and Riley. Dear brother of Pat Rodio and the late Adolph, Joe and Vito Messina.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 8 to 10 A.M., at FALCO/CARUSO & LEONARD PENNSAUKEN FUNERAL HOME, 6600 N. Browning Road in Pennsauken. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. at the Church of St. Stephen, 6300 Browning Rd. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum in Cherry Hill. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Cathedral Kitchen, 1514 Federal Street, Camden, NJ 08105.
Info, condolences and guestbook
www.carusocare.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019