SAM BASILE

SAM BASILE
BASILE
SAM


88, formerly of Yeadon, PA, passed away suddenly on Easter Sunday evening, April 21, 2019. A resident of the Watermark in Philadelphia, Sam loved his city. He grew up in SW Philly and graduated from John Bartram High School.
Beloved husband of the late Ann (Corey). Sam always brought a smile to her and his six children: Ro (Martin) King, Rita Ann (Scott) Lamb, Ann Marie (Dory) Solomon, Chris (Megan Hamilton) Basile, Kathy (Paul) DiJoseph and Gina Basile. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 - 8 P.M. at THE LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 South Eagle Road, Havertown, PA. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 821 West Cobbs Creek Parkway, Yeadon, PA where friends may call from 9:00 - 10:15 A.M. at the Church. Interment will follow at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a in memory of Sam or to the Blessed Virgin Mary School, 1101 Main Street, Darby, PA 19023.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019
