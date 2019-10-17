Home

Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
116 Pacific Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08404
(609) 344-9004
SAMUEL AARON GORDESKY

SAMUEL AARON GORDESKY Notice
GORDESKY
SAMUEL AARON
98, of Somers Point, NJ and formerly of Philadelphia known to family and friends as Sol died peacefully on October 16th. Preceded in death by his wife, Allene (nee: Krengel). Father of Joan G. Kaufman and father-in-law of Louis Hecht, Jr. and Susan Gordesky, grand-father of David Kaufman, Alexander Bruner, Katelyn Bruner, and also survived by nieces and nephews and many friends. Graveside services will be held Friday, 11:30 A.M. at King David Memorial Park, Bensalem, PA. A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 20th at 11:30 A.M. at Beth El Synagogue in Margate. The family asks that contributions in his memory may made to the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, or a . For a full obituary, please visit,

www.rothgoldsteins.com.
ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Atlantic City, New Jersey

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019
