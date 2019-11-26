|
|
NATAL
HON. SAMUEL D.
November 24, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Husband of Bonnie Natal. Father of Keira (Joshua) Shein and Allison (Matthew) Koslow. Grandfather of Lara, Max, Jackson and Nathan. Brother of Lynne N. Weinstein. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 10:15 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Interment Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019