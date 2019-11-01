Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
SAMUEL FIORE

SAMUEL FIORE Notice
FIORE
SAMUEL


October 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elvira (nee Diodato). Devoted father of Sandra Guerrera. Loving grandfather of John A. Guerrera Jr. and the late Jason Samuel Guerrera. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing TUESDAY, 9 A.M., at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot at 10th and Bigler Sts.), followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019
