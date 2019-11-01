|
|
FIORE
SAMUEL
October 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elvira (nee Diodato). Devoted father of Sandra Guerrera. Loving grandfather of John A. Guerrera Jr. and the late Jason Samuel Guerrera. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing TUESDAY, 9 A.M., at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot at 10th and Bigler Sts.), followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019