GABRIEL
SAMUEL
Age 90, on Sept. 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Julia Ann (nee Salerno). Loving father of Cynthia Ann Ruhling (Brian) and Samuel Jr. (Colette). Dear Pop-Pop of Ashley Ruhling, Brian Ruhling Jr. (Jennifer), Courtney Ruhling (Andrew), Paige Ruhling, Juliette Gabriel, Matthew Gabriel and the late Samuel Matthew Gabriel.
Beloved great grandfather of Tripp and Jack. Sam was a successful Builder and Real Estate Developer in the Philadelphia and Ocean City N.J. areas for over 70 years. Sam loved spending his summers in Ocean City with his family and friends. Sam was a member of many charitable organizations and was deeply involved in the revitalization and beautification of the St. Albert the Great Church and School. Sam will be missed by many. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 9 - 10:30 A.M. St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, Pa 19007. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Entombment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers family prefers donations to St. Albert the Great Church in his memory.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 1, 2019