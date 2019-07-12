|
|
LOUIE
SAMUEL J.
of Cherry Hill, NJ died on July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carrie Louie (nee Jung). Loving father of Gregory J. Louie (Elizabeth) of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Sheri Saltarelli (Gabriel) of Princeton, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Victoria, Alison, Patrick, Benjamin, Annabella and Katherine. Dear brother of Betty Jung, Harry Louie and Eleanor Chin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing Tuesday 10:45 A.M. to 12:15 P.M. in THE SCHETTER FUNERAL HOME, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral Service 1 P.M. in Trinity Episcopal Church, 207 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057. Entombment Locust-wood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 1 Union Street, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Please visit schetterfh.com.
Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019