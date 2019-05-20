Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
More Obituaries for SAMUEL AMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SAMUEL L. "SAM" AMERY III

Notice Condolences Flowers

SAMUEL L. "SAM" AMERY III Notice
AMERY
SAMUEL L. III, "SAM"
Age 70, May 17, 2019. Husband of Ruth Amery (nee Kirby). Father of Diana Doroba (Joseph), Rachel Simon, Heather Klaiss, Sam (Michele), Matthew Amery, and the late Melissa Groom, Christopher Stierle, and Thomas Stierle. Also survived by 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Brother of Mary and Michael Amery and the late George, Robert, and Annamarie Amery. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing on Wednesday 7 to 9 P.M. at KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. and on Thursday at 9 A.M. Viewing will be held at Holy Family Church, Manayunk, followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Westminster Cemetery.

Share condolences at

www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 20, 2019
