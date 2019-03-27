|
|
LEIDY
SAMUEL
Age 100, of Southwest Phila., passed away Friday March 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Madonna in 1990 and his 10 siblings. He is survived by his children: Sandra Hartfuss, Bernadette Wasch, Samuel Leidy, step-children: Madonna Spratt and William Weston. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.
Family and friends may call 7 to 9 P.M. Friday March 29 and 9 A.M. Saturday March 30, 2019 followed by his Funeral Service at 10 A.M. in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd., Havertown, PA 19083. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Honor Flight of Philadelphia, P.O. Box 003, Broomall, Pa. 19008. (Taking veterans to Washington, DC to visit their memorials.)
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019