|
|
BARRETT
SANDRA (nee Sherman)
August 12, 2019, of Wynnewood, PA; Beloved wife of the late Morris Barrett; loving mother of Terence "Terry" Barrett, Marc Barrett, Jason Barrett, Jeffry Barrett and Steven (Jessy Sandoval) Barrett; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of 11 grand-children and 2 great-grand-children; devoted sister of the late Bertram Sherman. Family and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday, August 19th, 1:00 P.M., at Haym Salomon Memorial Park, 200 Moores Rd., Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , (www.alz.org)
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019