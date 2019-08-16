Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA BARRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA (Sherman) BARRETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA (Sherman) BARRETT Notice
BARRETT
SANDRA (nee Sherman)
August 12, 2019, of Wynnewood, PA; Beloved wife of the late Morris Barrett; loving mother of Terence "Terry" Barrett, Marc Barrett, Jason Barrett, Jeffry Barrett and Steven (Jessy Sandoval) Barrett; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of 11 grand-children and 2 great-grand-children; devoted sister of the late Bertram Sherman. Family and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday, August 19th, 1:00 P.M., at Haym Salomon Memorial Park, 200 Moores Rd., Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , (www.alz.org)

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now