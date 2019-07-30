|
HORRELL
SANDRA C. (nee Hiegl)
Age eighty-one, of the Southampton Estates, on July 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank Horrell for twenty years before his death in 1981. Devoted mother of Pamela Campisano (the late Anthony) and Douglas Horrell (Stacey). Loving grand-mother of Ashley Campisano, Timothy and Matthew Horrell. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 9:45 to 10:30 A.M. at THE LAMB FUNERAL HOME, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Her Funeral Service will be held at 10:30. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Memories and condolences may be left at
www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019