POWELL
SANDRA LEE
of Huntingdon Valley, on Thurs. Jun 20, 2019, age 70. Survived by her husband George; children Susan Schied (Thomas), Terri Nilsen (Charles), and Karen McGovern (Richard); grandchildren Matthew, Ryan, Elizabeth, and Rebecca; and brother Warren Barth (Mary). Relatives and friends are invited to share in Sandra's Life Celebration on Tues. Jun 25, 2019 beginning at 9AM followed by her funeral service at 11AM at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 2086 Parkview Ave, Abington, PA 19001. Int. Oakland Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Sandra's memory to Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019