SANDRA (nee Valdes)
Of Haverford, PA, died at age 71 on Sept. 24, 2019. Daughter of the late Robert and Veronica Valdes and wife of Richard K. Page Jr; also survived by her son, Robert (Hope) Guyer, daughter, Lauren Guyer (Jeremy) Wilcox, step son Richard (Kristin) Page and step daughter Wendy (Kurt Brugel) Page and grandchildren Wesley Guyer, Alexander and Maxwell Wilcox and Morgan, William and Jack Page. Sandra was a Philadelphia elementary school teacher as well as realtor. Her memorial service will be held on Fri. Sept. 27th at 11 A.M. in THE CHADWICK AND McKINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 30 E. Athens Ave., Ardmore PA. Contri-butions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
