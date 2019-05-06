SANDRA WINIFRED BURCH

May 6, 1946 - Oct. 2, 2003



HAPPY BIRTHDAY &

MOTHER'S DAY



As children, we can't comprehend or fully realize the meaning of your love, Mom.

How tender and how wise,

the patience and forgiveness that are part of every day.

The unexpected "little things" that you did in your own way

Years go by before we can look back on life and see through older eyes and wiser hearts your love and loyalty and yet it's these and other special things we'll hold dear and miss so very much

For memories of your love will keep you ever near in our hearts

Your children,

Dawn, Nettie, James, Pepsi, Jason; Grandkids & Family





