|
|
SANDRA WINIFRED BURCH
May 6, 1946 - Oct. 2, 2003
HAPPY BIRTHDAY &
MOTHER'S DAY
As children, we can't comprehend or fully realize the meaning of your love, Mom.
How tender and how wise,
the patience and forgiveness that are part of every day.
The unexpected "little things" that you did in your own way
Years go by before we can look back on life and see through older eyes and wiser hearts your love and loyalty and yet it's these and other special things we'll hold dear and miss so very much
For memories of your love will keep you ever near in our hearts
Your children,
Dawn, Nettie, James, Pepsi, Jason; Grandkids & Family
Published on Philly.com on May 6, 2019